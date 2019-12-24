Fire at Inverness Clachnacuddin FC's ground shuts roads
- 24 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A fire has broken out at a building at the ground of Highland League club Clachnacuddin FC in Inverness.
Police were alerted to the incident at Grant Street Park at about 09:25 and nearby roads were closed.
Thornbush Road at its junctions with Wyvis Place and Kilmuir Road were shut.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said four units were sent to the incident, which is understood to involve a small fire in a changing room.