Highlands & Islands

Elderly pedestrian killed in road crash on Isle of Lewis

  • 23 December 2019

An elderly pedestrian has died after being hit by a car on the Isle of Lewis.

The 85-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash which happened near Aignish, Point, on Monday.

Police said he was hit by a blue Volkswagen Polo at about 17:25.

Road closures have been put in place while officers establish the circumstances of the collisions. Police have asked for information from potential witnesses.

