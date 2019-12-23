Elderly pedestrian killed in road crash on Isle of Lewis
- 23 December 2019
An elderly pedestrian has died after being hit by a car on the Isle of Lewis.
The 85-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash which happened near Aignish, Point, on Monday.
Police said he was hit by a blue Volkswagen Polo at about 17:25.
Road closures have been put in place while officers establish the circumstances of the collisions. Police have asked for information from potential witnesses.