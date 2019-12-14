Image copyright RNLI Image caption Keiran Reid with RNLI volunteers and Coastguard personnel

The young son of a fisherman who died at sea has raised thousands of pounds for a charity involved in efforts to save his father's life.

Craig Reid, 25, from Inverness, was lost overboard from the fishing boat Apollo in April 2016 off Orkney.

His son Keiran, 10, has raised more than £2,500 for the RNLI, which worked with the Coastguard and others in trying to find the fisherman.

Keiran started his fundraising within weeks of his father's accident.

Extensive searches were made for Mr Reid after he was swept overboard.

French and American military aircraft - in northern Scotland on a joint training exercise - were also involved in the search operation.

Mr Reid's body was recovered by a fishing boat three months later.

Keiran, who lives in Avoch on the Black Isle, has been given a Young Highlander Child Fundraiser Award for his efforts.

He also received an invitation to meet RNLI Kessock crew members and Coastguard personnel at Inverness Coastguard's search and rescue helicopter base.

Keiran said he was not expecting to be awarded for his work, adding: "I am so happy I did, my dad would be proud of me."