A team of teachers has been seconded to a Highlands school left short-staffed by illnesses affecting 15 of its staff.

Nairn Academy in Nairn was closed to 358 pupils in S1 to S3 on Monday and Tuesday.

Highland Council said the school, which has a roll of more than 640, would reopen to all students on Wednesday.

The local authority said an "enhanced clean" of the academy was done on Monday night and "deep clean" was to be done on Tuesday evening.

The council said no evidence of norovirus, which can cause vomiting and diarrhea, had been found.

A spokesman said: "We would advise any staff and pupils who are unwell to stay away until they are feeling better to avoid the further spread of the virus."