Nairn Academy affected by staff shortage due to sickness
- 9 December 2019
A Highlands school has been left short-staffed after illness affected 15 of its staff.
Nairn Academy in Nairn was closed to 358 pupils in S1 to S3 on Monday.
The school has since issued a message to pupils, parents and guardians to say it will remain closed to these students on Tuesday.
The message said: "We very much appreciate that this situation is highly unusual and appreciate the support of the community."
Nairn Academy has a roll of more than 640 pupils.