A body found in the River Nairn in the Highlands has been identified as a woman from the local area.

The body of the 64-year-old from Nairn was spotted in water opposite a caravan in the town's Shambles area at about 08:55 on Sunday.

She was recovered near the harbour a short time later.

Police said her death was being treated as unexplained, but there were not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.