Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption Kinnaris Quintet won the Belhaven Bursary for Innovation in Scottish Music award

The biggest prize at the Scots Trad Music Awards has been won by an all-female act for the first time.

Glasgow-based Kinnaris Quintet won the £25,000 Belhaven Bursary for Innovation in Scottish Music at the ceremony in Aberdeen at the weekend.

Fiddlers Fiona MacAskill, Laura Wilkie and Aileen Reid, Laura-Beth Salter who plays mandolin and Jenn Butterworth who plays guitar collectively make up the band, but also perform individually.

The Scots Trad Awards were first held in 2003.

Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption This year's Scots Trad Music Awards were held in Aberdeen

Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption Lewis-based Peat and Diesel won the Live Act of the Year Award

Other winners this year included the band Breabach winning Album of the Year Award for their sixth album, Frenzy of the Meeting.

Mary Ann Kennedy won Gaelic Singer of the Year.

Lewis-based band Peat and Diesel were winners of the Live Act Award.

The full results can be found on the Scots Trad Music Awards website.

Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption Mary Ann Kennedy won the Gaelic Singer of the Year Award

