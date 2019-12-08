Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The woman's body was recovered near Nairn harbour

Police in the Highlands are trying to identify the body of a woman found in the River Nairn.

The body was spotted in water opposite a caravan in Nairn's Shambles Road at about 08:55 on Sunday.

She was recovered near the harbour a short time later. Police said they are treating the death as "unexplained".

The woman was in her late 50s or early 60s. She was of slim build, with short grey hair and she was wearing a dark Slazenger top.

Det Insp Peter MacKenzie said: "We are currently conducting a number of enquiries to identify the woman, establish the circumstances leading up to her death and trace her family.

"As part of this we are appealing to the public for help and would urge anyone that recognises the description to get in touch with us as soon as possible."

A post mortem will be carried out to establish how the woman died.