Prof Boyd Robertson confirmed as NHS Highland's new chairman

  • 4 December 2019
Prof Boyd Robertson Image copyright NHS Highland
Image caption Prof Boyd Robertson has been interim chairman since February

Academic and Gaelic ambassador Prof Boyd Robertson has been appointed NHS Highland's chairman on a permanent basis.

He has served in the role on an interim basis since February following the resignation of David Alston, a former Highland councillor.

Prof Robertson has received multiple awards for his services to education and Gaelic.

He is a former principal of Skye's Sabhal Mòr Ostaig Gaelic college.

NHS Highland covers a large area, including the Highlands, Skye and parts of Argyll.

Its hospitals include Raigmore in Inverness and the Belford in Fort William.

NHS Highland has faced a number of challenges this year.

Allegations of a "bullying culture" were investigated by a QC-led independent review, and the health board had to deal with a projected deficit of £19.9m in 2018/19.