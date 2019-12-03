Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Ryan Smith was from Alness

A 25-year-old man killed in a crash on the A9 in the Highlands has been named.

Ryan Smith, from Alness, died after the two-vehicle collision near Alness Point at about 17:10 on Friday.

The collision involved a grey Peugeot 208, which Mr Smith was driving, and a grey Ford Edge. A man and woman in the Ford sustained minor injuries.

Sgt Alan Henderson, of Police Scotland, appealed for help from anyone with information about the "tragic" incident.

He added: "Our thoughts remain with Mr Smith's family and friends."