Ryan Smith, 25, named as man killed in A9 crash
- 3 December 2019
A 25-year-old man killed in a crash on the A9 in the Highlands has been named.
Ryan Smith, from Alness, died after the two-vehicle collision near Alness Point at about 17:10 on Friday.
The collision involved a grey Peugeot 208, which Mr Smith was driving, and a grey Ford Edge. A man and woman in the Ford sustained minor injuries.
Sgt Alan Henderson, of Police Scotland, appealed for help from anyone with information about the "tragic" incident.
He added: "Our thoughts remain with Mr Smith's family and friends."