A village on the shores of a west Highlands sea loch is celebrating Christmas with a 9m (16ft) "tree" made from fishing gear.

The tree, made from creels used for catching shellfish, has become a tradition in Ullapool since it was first constructed in 2016.

This year's harbour-side decoration has been made using 340 creels.

