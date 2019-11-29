Ullapool unveils 9m high fishing creel Christmas tree
A village on the shores of a west Highlands sea loch is celebrating Christmas with a 9m (16ft) "tree" made from fishing gear.
The tree, made from creels used for catching shellfish, has become a tradition in Ullapool since it was first constructed in 2016.
This year's harbour-side decoration has been made using 340 creels.
All images copyright of Jane Barlow/PA Wire.