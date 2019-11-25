How to join a hustings debate in the Highlands
- 25 November 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
BBC Radio Scotland is holding a general election hustings debate for the Highlands' constituency of Ross, Skye and Lochaber.
It will be recorded early evening on 3 December in Dingwall.
If you would like to be part of the audience and have the opportunity to question the key candidates you can apply online.
The general election will take place on 12 December.