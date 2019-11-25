Highlands & Islands

How to join a hustings debate in the Highlands

  • 25 November 2019

BBC Radio Scotland is holding a general election hustings debate for the Highlands' constituency of Ross, Skye and Lochaber.

It will be recorded early evening on 3 December in Dingwall.

If you would like to be part of the audience and have the opportunity to question the key candidates you can apply online.

The general election will take place on 12 December.

