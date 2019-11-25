Two teenagers have been seriously injured in a car crash in Easter Ross.

It happened on the A836 about a mile east of Edderton at about 23:00 on Sunday.

A 16-year-old girl, who was a passenger, and the 18-year-old man driving the red Vauxhall Astra had to be cut free by fire crews.

They were taken by ambulance to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness. They were said to be in a serious but stable condition.

The road was closed for about seven hours to allow investigations to take place.

Police Scotland appealed for witnesses.