Image copyright Sandie Photos

A car that crashed into a house in the Western Isles before catching fire had been involved in a police chase, it has been confirmed.

Three people suffered serious injuries in the smash on the A857 on the Isle of Lewis on Saturday.

A 32-year-old man was arrested in connection with road traffic offences and is expected to appear at Stornoway Sheriff Court on 10 December.

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner is now investigating.

It is thought the actions of officers in the lead up to the crash are being looked into.

The car ended up standing upright on its bonnet, leaning against the house.

The driver and two passengers of the blue Vauxhall Zafira were taken to Western Isles Hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

A 61-year-old woman who was in the house was rescued by police.