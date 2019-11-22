Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Loch Ness is the largest UK lake by volume

Water could be pumped from Loch Ness to help supply households in and around Inverness and Nairn during dry summers.

Inverness Water Treatment Works is currently supplied by lochs Ashie and Duntelchaig.

To "improve the resilience" of the water supply Scottish Water has proposed drawing water from Loch Ness when needed.

The plan would also support new development. In Inverness alone hundreds of new homes are being built.

Scottish Water has proposed having an underwater intake in the loch and a pumping station set back from the loch-side near Dores.

The water would be pumped to a partly buried water tank at Inverness Water Treatment Works. Planning applications could be submitted to Highland Council next year.

Image caption It has been proposed to draw water from Loch Ness in dry summers

Information on the project is to be made available at Dores Village Hall on 2 December.

Gavin Steel, of Scottish Water, said: "We have been in contact with the community in Dores over recent years about the development of this proposed project and have been grateful for their input and their patience.

"This is a significant potential project, which we need to consider carefully to ensure we select the best option to meet the long-term needs of our customers in the Highland capital and beyond.

"We also want to ensure the potential impacts of construction work on local residents and businesses are well managed so that any work leaves a positive legacy for the area."

Loch Ness contains more water than all the lakes of England and Wales combined and is the largest UK lake by volume.