Image copyright Highland Council Image caption Highland Council has proposed a £1.5m revamp of the market

A plan to close a historic Inverness shopping market for up to a year to allow for a major revamp is due to be considered by councillors.

Highland Council has proposed offering compensation based on six months' rent or the financial equivalent to traders renting units in the Victorian Market.

Traders would have to re-apply for a unit in the refurbished market.

Some traders have criticised the plan and fear giving up premises in the market will put them out of business.

Costing about £1.5m, the proposed revamp includes creating a larger open area in the market where live entertainment and other events could be staged.

The building work could start early next year and would take about 10 months to complete. Tenants could be in redeveloped units early 2021, according to the council.

The local authority said there had been "ongoing engagement" with traders including one-to-one consultations for the last two years.

Councillors on the City of Inverness area committee will be asked to approve the business case for the revamp at a meeting on Thursday.