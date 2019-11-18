Highlands & Islands

Body found during search for missing Calum MacKenzie

  • 18 November 2019
Calum MacKenzie Image copyright Police Scotland

Police searching for a man missing in the Highlands have found a body.

The body was recovered from the River Averon in Alness during the search for Calum MacKenzie.

Mr MacKenzie, 41, was reported missing from Alness on 7 November.

Police Scotland - thanking the public for search efforts - said in a statement: "A post mortem examination is to take place and Calum's family have been made aware of developments."

