Man dies in hospital after falling from roof in Lewis

  • 15 November 2019

A man has died in hospital after falling from the roof of a business premises in Lewis.

The 58-year-old suffered serious head injuries in the industrial accident in Bragar on Wednesday morning.

Police said he died in Western Isles General Hospital in Stornoway on Thursday.

A police spokesman said: "Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and the Health and Safety Executive has been informed."

