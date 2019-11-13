Man seriously injured in fall from roof in Lewis
- 13 November 2019
A man has suffered serious head injuries after falling from the roof of a business premises in Lewis.
Police said the emergency services were alerted to the incident in Bragar at about 11:17.
The man was taken to hospital for treatment.
The Health and Safety Executive have been informed of the incident.