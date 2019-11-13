Highlands & Islands

Surfer dies after being pulled from sea in Isle of Lewis

A man has died after getting into difficulty while surfing off a beach in the Isle of Lewis.

He was pulled from the sea at Barvas and emergency services were alerted at about 11:44.

Police said the man was flown to Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway where he was pronounced dead.

Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.