Image copyright BSW Image caption Twenty-two posts are under threat at BSW's Boat of Garten site

Up to 22 jobs could go at a sawmill in the Cairngorms, its owners have warned.

BSW said its site at Boat of Garten had been affected by "very difficult trading conditions" caused by a downturn in sales activity.

The company said it expected most staff affected to leave with redundancy pay.

Family-owned BSW, which has its headquarters in Earlston in Berwickshire, is one of the UK's largest forestry businesses.

The firm said it was proposing to restructure timber production at Boat of Garten and transfer the majority of some operations to another site.

Image copyright BSW Image caption Voluntary redundancies have been sought at the site

In a statement, BSW said: "This will help to more economically convert production, consequently improving the financial figures at BSW, Boat of Garten.

"This may result in potentially reducing the headcount by up to 22 people across the site, most of whom will be by reason of redundancy.

"We have now entered a group consultation period with employee representatives which will then be followed by detailed consultations with affected individuals."

The company said it had asked for volunteers to leave with redundancy pay before finalising any compulsory redundancies.