Train services between the Highlands and Glasgow and Edinburgh have been disrupted by "heavy flooding" on the line, ScotRail has warned.

The flooding has affected the railway between Inverness and Carrbridge.

Engineers from NetworkRail Scotland are at the scene and monitoring the situation.

ScotRail said Glasgow Queen Street to Inverness and Edinburgh to Inverness services will be terminating and starting back from Aviemore.

Replacement bus services have been organised, ScotRail added.

The flooding follows snowfall in the Cairngorms and heavy rain.

In Dumfries and Galloway, flooding has closed the A75 at Barlae between Glenluce and Newton Stewart.

Diversions have been put in place with westbound drivers facing a 30-mile (48km) detour and those heading east about 16 miles (25km).