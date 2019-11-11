Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption People have been asked to check sheds and garages for Calum MacKenzie

Police and volunteers have been searching for a man who went missing from his home in Easter Ross last week.

Calum MacKenzie, 41, was last seen in Alness at about 13:30 on Thursday.

Local coastguard, RNLI and mountain rescue team volunteers have searched Alness and nearby Invergordon on the Cromarty Firth.

Police said they were increasingly concerned for his welfare and have asked the public to check sheds, garages and other buildings.

Sightings of Mr MacKenzie have also been sought from motorists with dashcams fitted to their vehicles,

Police have appealed to drivers who were on Salvesen Crescent, Kendal Crescent or Obsdale Road areas in Alness or the B817 shore road between Alness High Street and Invergordon between 13:00 and 15:00 on Thursday to check any footage.

Insp Martyn Brill said: "I thank the public for their continued assistance to trace Calum and ask if you have any details that could help to find him, no matter how insignificant they may seem, to please contact us.

"He has never been missing before and his family are extremely concerned.

"I also appeal to Calum directly to please get in touch with us or his family."

Mr MacKenzie is white, 6ft tall, stocky build, bald and was wearing a black jacket with a blue logo, a light blue shirt, black jeans and black boots.