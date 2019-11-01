Image copyright Stefan Sutherland family Image caption Stefan Sutherland's body was found 11 days after he was reported missing

Detectives carrying out a review into the death of a man six years ago have met with his family and visited locations connected to the case.

Stefan Sutherland, 25, disappeared from his home in Caithness in September 2013. His body was found 11 days later.

His family wants his death to be investigated as murder.

Police Scotland said last month "all aspects" of the initial investigation would be looked at and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Mr Sutherland's family dispute that his death was accidental and say blood was found at a house he visited before he disappeared.

His disappearance from his home in Lybster was followed by searches of the local area by police, search dogs and a mountain rescue team.

Review witness statements

Mr Sutherland's body was discovered by a member of the public on the shoreline near Occumster near Lybster.

Assistant Chief Constable John Hawkins said he was "very pleased" to have met with the Sutherland family and updated them on the review.

He said: "I expressed my deepest sympathies for their loss and reassured them that this review, carried out by a team of detectives, will look at all aspects of Stefan's tragic death.

"I would also like to reassure everyone in the local community that officers are reviewing all information previously gathered from witnesses over the coming weeks.

"We will keep the family fully updated as this work progresses and I would again urge anyone locally who may have information they feel could help officers to please come forward and speak to us."