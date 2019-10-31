Fog disrupts flights at Inverness Airport

Thick fog has disrupted flights to and from Inverness Airport.

Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) said the adverse weather conditions had reduced visibility.

Some flights have been cancelled, delayed or diverted to other airports. A flight from Luton was diverted to Edinburgh to refuel.

A Hial spokesman said: "We are liaising closely with our airlines and services will resume as soon as it safe to do so."

He added: "If you are travelling today, please check with your airline."