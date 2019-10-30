Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Martin Cameron admitted causing the fatal crash after driving at double the speed limit

A man who was banned from the road three times in five years has been jailed for causing the death of his friend in a high-speed crash.

Martin Cameron, 25, was driving at 125mph - double the speed limit - when he crashed his orange Ford Focus in the Highlands in May 2018.

He was driving to work with Shaun Allan, 26, who suffered fatal injuries in the crash near Farr.

Cameron has been jailed for four years and eight months.

He had earlier pled guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

'Burning pain'

Passing sentence at the High Court in Edinburgh, judge Lord Kinclaven said Cameron's offence had "destroyed people's lives".

The judge said he had taken into account the impact of the crash on Cameron and his own family, but added: "However, the impact that your offending has had pales into insignificance with what is being borne by the family of the deceased.

"I have read victim impact statements from the deceased's family which tell me of the burning pain that they have to endure.

"There is no sentence that this court can impose which can make things right for the family of Mr Allan."

Image copyright Shaun Allan family Image caption Shaun Allan was a passenger in the car that crashed near Farr

Earlier this month, at the High Court in Glasgow, prosecutor Allan Nicol said Cameron's most recent ban was in 2016. He re-sat his driving test and got his licence back two months before the crash.

On the morning of the collision, another person was due to pick up Cameron and Mr Allan, but failed to turn up.

Cameron decided to take his own car and he drove to collect Mr Allan, who lived near Inverness with his partner and young daughter.

The two men worked for a construction company.

'Flying past'

After picking up Mr Allan, Cameron drove on the B851 road towards their work site in Farr, south of Inverness.

The court heard witnesses saw his car "flying past" at "quite a speed".

Cameron's car spun out of control and crashed through the fence of a house and into trees before coming to a halt in the garden of the property.

The court heard that Cameron, of Kiltarlity, near Inverness, asked a witness for help getting out the car.

Mr Allan was rushed to hospital, but suffered a cardiac arrest in the back of the ambulance and later died.