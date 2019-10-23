Image copyright Google Image caption Concerns have been raised about Elmgrove Care Home in Inverness

A health board is moving residents out of a care home as a watchdog seeks to have its registration cancelled.

The Care Inspectorate is taking the step at Elmgrove Care Home, Inverness, after an inspection raised concerns over a "serious risk to the life, health and well-being of residents".

It has submitted an application to Inverness Sheriff Court to remove the home's registration.

NHS Highland is urgently moving the 24 residents to a "safer" environment.

The board has decided to withdraw its contract with the care home provider.

Simon Steer, interim director of adult social care at NHS Highland, said: "Emergency measures are being put in place and residents, their families and carers have been advised of the situation.

"As a board, our priority is the safety and welfare of the residents of Elmgrove.

"We are working closely with the Care Inspectorate, fire service and other partners to provide staffing and other supports that may be required to ensure resident safety and welfare, whilst we urgently progress alternative care arrangements."

The independent care home looks after older people.

'Risk to life'

A Care Inspectorate spokesman said: "An inspection identified serious and significant concerns about the quality of care experienced by residents at Elmgrove Care Home in Inverness.

"As result of our findings we have concluded that there is a serious risk to the life, health and well-being of residents.

"We understand this is a difficult and distressing time for residents, their loved ones and staff at the home.

"However, our first priority must always be the health and well-being of residents.

"We have therefore submitted an application to the sheriff court seeking cancellation of the care home's registration."

The care home has been approached for comment.