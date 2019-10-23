Image caption The links would connect the island wind farms to the national grid

Energy regulator Ofgem has rejected plans for two huge subsea cables to take energy from the Scottish islands to the mainland.

The transmission links from Shetland and the Western Isles were proposed to connect planned new wind farms on the islands to the national grid.

Ofgem said the failure of the projects to secure subsidies meant it had been unable to approve the subsea links.

However the energy regulator said it would welcome "revised proposals".

In March, Ofgem had said it was minded to approve the Shetland proposals from Scottish and Southern Energy Networks (SSEN), while rejecting the proposals for linking the Western Isles to the mainland.

'Way forward'

The regulator said in a statement: "Ofgem's committed to helping deliver the most effective and fastest route to a net zero emissions economy at the lowest cost to consumers.

"It encourages SSEN to submit revised proposals for both transmission links, including establishing more certainty for consumers that the wind farm projects will go ahead."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The cables would export electricity from wind farms

SSEN Transmission's managing director Rob McDonald said: "We welcome Ofgem's continued commitment to provide a way forward for both the Shetland and Western Isles transmission links.

"It is now critical that all parties work together to provide the information Ofgem require at the earliest possible opportunity.

"Ultimately, a successful outcome will depend on renewable developers on both island groups demonstrating that sufficient generation will progress to underpin the transmission investment cases."