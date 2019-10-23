Highlands & Islands

Body recovered from water at at Garmouth

  • 23 October 2019

A body has been recovered from the water near the mouth of the River Spey.

The alarm was raised just before 14:00 on Tuesday by a member of the public who spotted what they thought might be a body near the river bank at Garmouth.

The body was later recovered by local coastguard rescue teams and the RNLI lifeboat from Buckie.

Police Scotland said inquiries were ongoing to establish the person's identity.

