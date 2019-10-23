Body recovered from water at at Garmouth
- 23 October 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A body has been recovered from the water near the mouth of the River Spey.
The alarm was raised just before 14:00 on Tuesday by a member of the public who spotted what they thought might be a body near the river bank at Garmouth.
The body was later recovered by local coastguard rescue teams and the RNLI lifeboat from Buckie.
Police Scotland said inquiries were ongoing to establish the person's identity.