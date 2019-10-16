New UK-France military force tested off Scotland

Image copyright LPhot Mark Johnson

A new UK-France military force has carried out naval warfare training in the seas off Scotland.

The Combined Joint Expeditionary Force is being set up to respond to any future crisis affecting the UK and France.

Its capabilities are being tested in Exercise Griffin Strike.

For 80% of the 500 crew and marines on the French assault ship FS Tonnerre, the training has brought them the furthest north they have ever sailed.

The ship and its personnel usually operate in the Mediterranean or Indian Ocean.

Griffin Strike is taking place as part of a wider Nato exercise

Since 2010, the UK and France have been working together to develop the joint expeditionary force, which when operational could draw on 10,000 personnel.

It is due to be fully operational by next summer and would be deployed on humanitarian relief missions, or short-term peacekeeping, but also for use in military intervention.

Griffin Strike is being held as part of a wider Nato exercise called Joint Warrior, which is due to end on Thursday.

A helicopter lands on the FS Tonnerre

The larger war games involve 3,725 personnel, 16 warships, three submarines and almost 60 aircraft.

Sailors, soldiers and air crews from Europe, US, Japan and the United Arab Emirates are taking part.

RAF Lossiemouth in Moray is among the air stations being used and warships have been carrying out live firing at a weapons range at Cape Wrath on the north Highlands coast.