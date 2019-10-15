Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The RAF said the incident involving a Typhoon happened on Monday afternoon

The pilot of an RAF Typhoon fast jet declared an emergency after the aircraft hit a bird while operating near Fort William.

The RAF said all safety training and procedures were followed and the aircraft landed safely at RAF Lossiemouth in Moray.

The incident happened at about 14:30 on Monday.

The RAF had earlier reported the bird-strike happened following a take-off from Inverness Airport.

An RAF spokesman said: "Our pilots regularly practice emergency drills such as bird strikes so that they are ready for any eventuality.

"The Typhoon pilot performed these drills and recovered the aircraft safely to RAF Lossiemouth where it was met by RAF firefighters on the ground as a precaution.

"No further action was required."