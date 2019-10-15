Hillwalkers urged to pack for winter conditions

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A head-torch with spare batteries are among the recommended essentials

Climbers and hillwalkers are being encouraged to have the right clothing and equipment for winter conditions in Scotland's hills.

Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Team, whose patch includes large remote areas of the Highlands, has made the appeal.

It said rescue teams were often called out at this time of the year to help people caught out by shorter hours of daylight or colder weather.

Dundonnell MRT said a head-torch and spare batteries were among essentials.

It said rucksacks should also be packed with extra layers of insulated clothing and food.

Specialist winter equipment such as crampons have also been recommended, and the training to use the kit properly.

Earlier this month saw fresh snowfall in some of Scotland's highest mountains.

Image copyright Andy Beaton Image caption Dundonnell MRT's patch includes the An Teallach ridge

Dundonnell MRT's area of the north west Highlands includes the An Teallach Ridge, which has three summits of more than 1,000m (3,280ft) high.

Also, the Fisherfield and Letterewe﻿ Forests, an area of hills and mountains nicknamed the Great Wilderness.

A team spokesman said: "Every year, particularly during autumn and winter, mountain rescue teams are called out to assist people who have been caught out by the shorter hours of daylight and find themselves lost or benighted in the outdoors, quite often without adequate lighting in the form of head-torches.

"Although the latter should be in your rucksack all year round, this is even more the case during the winter months."

He added: "Starting an expedition a bit earlier during winter can also be a good way of ensuring that you don't get caught out by the dark."