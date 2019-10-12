Image copyright Getty Images

The 26th annual World Porridge Making Championships are taking place in Carrbridge in the Cairngorms.

Thirty competitors from 12 countries are taking part in this year's competition.

The event will have its biggest international line-up with entrants from Russia, Germany and France.

Calle Myrsell and Per Carlsson, both from Sweden, were awarded the contest's first prize and Golden Spurtle trophy last year.

It was the first time in the competition's history that more than one person had won.

This year's line-up also includes competitors from Scotland, England and Wales.