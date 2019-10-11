A 50-year-old man who attempted to rape an Australian holidaymaker after befriending her has been jailed for five years.

Bruce Reid's 25-year-old victim was on a backpacking trip round Europe and was waiting for a bus in Inverness when he offered her a lift in his car.

She later agreed to go camping with him and was attacked during the trip.

Last month Reid, of Cullen, admitted attempting to rape the woman on a road between Kinlochewe and Torridon.

The attack in the Highlands happened on 8 August last year.

Sentencing Reid at the High Court in Glasgow, judge Lady Stacey told him: "You betrayed the trust that young woman showed in you when she accepted the lift.

"You have caused her a great deal of anguish. She struggled with you and managed to escape in a remote part of the country.

"She must have been extremely frightened. You have caused her injury both physically and emotionally."

Phoned boyfriend

Reid, who has a previous conviction for a sexual offence, was also placed on the sex offenders list.

Last month, the high court heard that the woman fought off Reid and escaped after he had forced himself on her.

Fearing for her life, she tried to stab Reid with a camping multi-tool.

The tourist managed to grab her clothes and mobile phone and rang her boyfriend in Australia to ask for an emergency number for police in Scotland.

He told her it was 999. She dialled and then stayed on the phone speaking to an emergency operator for an hour, hiding in a bush, until the police arrived.

The court was told the woman, who has since returned to Australia, now feels disassociated from her life, has struggled with work and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.