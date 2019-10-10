Image copyright Rick Nordicstar/Geograph Image caption The walker was reported missing in Glen Roy

The body has been found by rescuers searching for a missing hillwalker in Glen Roy, Lochaber.

The search began after a report to police at 14:50 on Wednesday that a bag had been found in a remote location near Creag a Chail, Roy Bridge.

The bag belonged to a 67-year-old man and emergency services and locals began searching.

The man's body was recovered at 11:05 on Thursday. Police said there are no suspicious circumstances.

A Police Scotland spokesman said a post mortem would take place and a report would be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.