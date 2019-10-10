Body found in search for Lochaber hillwalker missing overnight
The body has been found by rescuers searching for a missing hillwalker in Glen Roy, Lochaber.
The search began after a report to police at 14:50 on Wednesday that a bag had been found in a remote location near Creag a Chail, Roy Bridge.
The bag belonged to a 67-year-old man and emergency services and locals began searching.
The man's body was recovered at 11:05 on Thursday. Police said there are no suspicious circumstances.
A Police Scotland spokesman said a post mortem would take place and a report would be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.