Businessman hopes to build new Highland village

Sanjay Narang said land had still to be bought for the proposed development

A new village with cottages, a hotel and a cobble-street market has been put forward as a plan for the Highlands by an Indian businessman.

Sanjay Narang, who owns holiday accommodation in the west Highlands, said land had still to be acquired.

He said the creation of a new village in Glengarry, near Invergarry, was "at a conceptual stage".

Mr Narang said discussions were taking place with the local community on the proposal.

He said he was aware his concept had attracted media attention.

The businessman said: "It should be noted that this is highly premature, as we are still very much at a conceptual stage.

"The execution of any such development is dependent on a variety of factors, including first obtaining the necessary land."

He added: "We have been discussing this with the local community and other relevant parties.

"It would be prudent to first obtain the land, submit our proposal to the relevant authorities and only thereafter have any meaningful discussion on the same."