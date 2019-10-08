Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Jacqueline Ullmer's family have described her as a "positive and bubbly person"

The family of a woman who has been missing for more than five weeks have urged people to continue looking for her.

Jacqueline Ullmer, 60, was last seen at her home in Station Road, Carrbridge, at about 01:30 on Saturday 31 August.

Mountain rescuers, a coastguard helicopter and police divers have been involved in the effort to find her.

Her family described her as a "positive and bubbly person who loves to chat to everyone".

In a statement issued through Police Scotland, they said: "Mum has been missing for over a month now and every day that goes by we are becoming increasingly worried, we are desperate to know where she is and what has happened.

"Mum, if you're reading this, please know that we all love and miss you so much and just want you home safe."

They said they believed Ms Ullmer was wearing jeans and a blue jumper but they could not be sure. They also said she did not take her phone or any money with her which they said was "very out-of-character.

She has been described as being 5ft 6in tall, of slim build with brown, medium-length hair.

"The support from friends, family and the local community has been incredible and we are so grateful for all their kindness," the statement added. "It's been comforting to hear the positive impact mum has had on the lives of so many.

"We are also truly thankful to all of the emergency services including the police and all search and rescue teams for their continued efforts to help us find mum."

Police have appealed for anyone who has information, or dashcam or private CCTV footage from the evening of 30 August or the morning of the 31 August, to contact them.