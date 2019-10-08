Highlands & Islands

Man seriously injured in two-vehicle crash near Aveimore

  • 8 October 2019

A man has been seriously injured in a crash at the A9/A95 junction near Aviemore.

The emergency services were alerted to the collision at about 07:40.

The injured man was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

Police Scotland said a slip road at the scene was closed and diversions were in place.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites