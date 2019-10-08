Man seriously injured in two-vehicle crash near Aveimore
- 8 October 2019
A man has been seriously injured in a crash at the A9/A95 junction near Aviemore.
The emergency services were alerted to the collision at about 07:40.
The injured man was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.
Police Scotland said a slip road at the scene was closed and diversions were in place.