Trains disrupted after lorry hits bridge in Inverness
- 7 October 2019
Train services in parts of the Highlands have been disrupted after a lorry collided with a railway bridge.
The accident happened in Inverness' Thornbush Road at about midday and closed the line.
Services between Inverness, Wick, Kyle of Lochalsh and Dingwall have been affected.
ScotRail was arranging a replacement bus service.