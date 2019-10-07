Image copyright Airborne Lens Image caption An aerial view of Sunday's Loch Ness Marathon

More than 9,000 people took part in the Baxter's Loch Ness Marathon and Festival of Running at the weekend.

Now in its 18th year, the event features a marathon along Loch Ness and 10k, 5k and a Wee Nessie runs in Inverness.

First over the finish line in Sunday's marathon was Isaiah Kosgei, of Metro Aberdeen, in a time of two hours, 29 minutes and 31 seconds.

Katie White, of Glasgow's Garscube Harriers, set a new women's record time of 2:42:04.

Image copyright Reuben Tabner Image caption Thousands of people entered the marathon

Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption Katie White, of Glasgow's Garscube Harriers, set a new women's record time for the marathon

Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption Isaiah Kosgei, of Metro Aberdeen, was the first over the finish line in the marathon

Image copyright Paul Campbell

Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption Some colourful characters joined the shorter runs in Inverness

