In pictures: Loch Ness Marathon and Festival of Running
- 7 October 2019
More than 9,000 people took part in the Baxter's Loch Ness Marathon and Festival of Running at the weekend.
Now in its 18th year, the event features a marathon along Loch Ness and 10k, 5k and a Wee Nessie runs in Inverness.
First over the finish line in Sunday's marathon was Isaiah Kosgei, of Metro Aberdeen, in a time of two hours, 29 minutes and 31 seconds.
Katie White, of Glasgow's Garscube Harriers, set a new women's record time of 2:42:04.
