Image copyright Stuart Nicol Image caption Loganair currently flies on the public service obligation route

Loganair has secured a contract to continue operating Scottish government-funded flights on the west coast.

The £21m four-year deal involves flights from Glasgow to Barra, Tiree and Campbeltown.

Loganair already operates the public service obligation route, which provides islanders and people in Argyll with an air link to Glasgow.

The flights, which involve landings at Barra's beach runway, are also used by tourists.

The new contract starts on 25 October.

Loganair has operated flights to Barra, Tiree and Campbeltown since 1974.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said the deal included a requirement for improvements to be made to the service.

He said: "These flights transport people, goods and services, playing a crucial role for service industries and ensuring that residents have access to specialist healthcare.

"They also enable visitors to reach the islands easily, boosting local tourism."