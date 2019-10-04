Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The North Coast 500 takes in 516 miles of meandering roads in the north Highlands

The North Coast 500 generated £22.8m for the north Highlands' economy last year, according to new research.

Also known as the NC500, the 516 mile-long (805km) touring route takes in a network of roads around the region's north, east and west coasts.

The study by Glasgow Caledonian University's Moffat Centre for Tourism also reported 180 new jobs were created in 2018 linked to the route.

The NC500 was launched as a tourism concept in 2015.

According to the study, north Highlands tourism businesses such as tour operators and camper van rental firms reported year-on-year growth of 16% from 2014-2018.

An additional £13.4m in sales was also generated for accommodation, attraction and retail businesses on or near the route in 2018.

'Stunning scenery'

Other findings from the study included a 19.9% increase in visitors to free admission attractions, while paid admission attractions benefitted from a 41.7% boost in visitor numbers.

The route was also credited with a rise in room occupancy throughout the north Highlands - going up from 52% in 2014 to 78% in 2018.

David Whiteford, chairman of the North Highland Initiative, said one of the aims of setting up the route was to stimulate economic growth.

He said: "The North Coast 500 is now one of the top reasons for people to travel to Scotland, and with the stunning scenery, unique experiences, exceptional food and drink, the famous Highland hospitality, a wide range of activities and the fascinating history and heritage the North Highlands of Scotland has to offer, this is no surprise."

The study was commissioned by North Highland Initiative and development agency Highlands and Islands Enterprise.