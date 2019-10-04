Image copyright Helen Rennie Image caption Helen Rennie skiing in the Cairngorms

A former geography teacher has achieved 120 consecutive months skiing in Scotland.

Helen Rennie, from Inverness, said she had managed to find enough snow to ski on every single month for the past 10 years.

In summer months, the 65-year-old said she had walked for miles to find a large enough snow patch to slide on.

Ms Rennie said she set it as a challenge to herself in 2009 and it "just snowballed" from there.

She made her first attempt at the challenge in 2006 and managed 11 months before she had to stop after being diagnosed with oesophageal cancer.

She said: "The real heroes of this achievement are my GPs and the staff at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness because without them I wouldn't have been here to attempt this challenge."

She started skiing again in 2009.

Image caption Some months Helen Rennie has had to walk for miles to find enough snow to ski on

She recorded her 120th consecutive month on 2 October just below the summit of Cairn Gorm in the Cairngorms following a fresh snowfall.

The previous month she had to walk six miles (9km) to find a patch of snow at Aonach Beag in Lochaber.

Ms Rennie said: "Way back in Nov 2009, I headed up Cairn Gorm to enjoy the first day of the snow sports season, never for a moment imagining that day would be the start of a record breaking achievement.

"It was an epic ski season and snow lay in the mountains throughout the summer, so I decided to try to ski for 12 consecutive months by hiking up to the remaining snow patches.

"And then it just kind of snowballed."