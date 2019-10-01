Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Martin Cameron admitted causing the crash after driving at double the speed limit

A man who was banned from the road three times in five years has admitted causing the death of his friend in a high-speed crash.

Martin Cameron, 25, had been driving at 125mph - double the speed limit - when he crashed his orange Ford Focus in the Highlands in May 2018.

He was driving to work with Shaun Allan, 26, who suffered fatal injuries in the crash near Farr.

Cameron pled guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

Image copyright Shaun Allan family Image caption Shaun Allan was a passenger in the car that crashed near Farr

Prosecutor Allan Nicol told the High Court in Glasgow that Cameron's most recent ban was in 2016. He re-sat his driving test and got his licence back two months before the crash.

On the morning of the collision, another person was due to pick up Cameron and Mr Allan, but failed to turn up.

Cameron decided to take his own car - he drove to collect Mr Allan who was with his partner and young daughter.

The two worked for a construction company.

Mr Nicol said: "He had driven at an average speed of 125mph. CCTV existed of the vehicle passing about 20 minutes before the incident."

'Spun out of control'

After picking up Mr Allan, Cameron drove on the rural B851 towards their site in Farr, south of Inverness.

The court heard witnesses saw his car "flying past" at "quite a speed".

He is thought to have been going between 60-70mph in a 40mph zone.

Image copyright PETER JOLLY NORTHPIX Image caption The car crashed through trees into the garden of a house

A man living nearby said he heard a "very large noise" as Cameron's car spun out of control.

It crashed through the fence of a house and into trees before coming to a halt in the garden of the property.

The court how Cameron, of Kiltarlity, Inverness-shire, asked a witness for help getting out the car.

Mr Allan was rushed to hospital, but suffered a cardiac arrest in the back of the ambulance and later died.

Cameron received treatment for fractures to his leg and wrist.

He later handed himself into police, but made no comment when questioned.

Mr Nicol continued: "In their report, collision investigators state that responsibility lies solely with the driver of the Ford Focus."

Geoffrey Forbes, defending, said Cameron expressed the "deepest regret and sorrow" for what happened.

Lord Kinclaven remanded Cameron in custody and sentencing was deferred until 30 October in Edinburgh.