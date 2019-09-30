Isle of Skye's MV Glenachulish turns 50
- 30 September 2019
Skye's historic car ferry is 50 years old.
The MV Glenachulish is the world's last sea-going, manually-operated, turntable ferry.
It is operated on the oldest crossing to Skye from the mainland, taking cars and passengers over the Kylerhea Straits between Glenelg and Kylerhea.
A car ferry has crossed the straits since 1934, and the Glenachulish carries about 12,000 passengers every year.
Built in Troon in South Ayrshire by the Ailsa Shipbuilding Company, the boat is operated by a community-owned company.