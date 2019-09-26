Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Mark Maguire died after being found injured in a street in Fort William

A Glasgow man has been cleared of killing a friend during a hillwalking trip to Lochaber.

John McLean, 43, was accused of attacking Mark Maguire, 44, outside a hotel in Fort William following a walk on Ben Nevis in May last year.

Mr McLean was accused of punching the father-of-three on the neck leaving him so severely injured that he died in hospital the next day.

Following a trial, a jury has returned a not proven verdict.

The High Court in Glasgow heard the men were part of a group of friends who had travelled from Glasgow to tackle Britain's highest mountain.

Mr McLean denied a culpable homicide charge during his trial, which heard that he and Mr Maguire, of Bishopbriggs, had been long-time friends.

Threw a punch

After returning to Fort William from Ben Nevis, the group went for a meal and drinks.

Later Mr Maguire became annoyed about something, the court heard, and Mr McLean's son tried to act as peacemaker.

It was claimed Mr Maguire swung a punch leading to Mr McLean himself stepping in.

In a police interview, Mr McLean said he then threw a punch, but was not certain it connected with his friend.

Mr Maguire ended up on the ground unconscious and, despite attempts to save him, he never recovered and later died in hospital.

Pathologists said the cause of death was a rare injury caused by being hit on the neck and it then being forced to the side.

In his closing speech to jurors, defence QC Donald Findlay said: "The Crown has not led a single scrap of evidence that shows anyone punched Mr Maguire on the side of the neck."

He also told how Mr McLean had gone to visit Mr Maguire family after the death to offer "comfort and solace".