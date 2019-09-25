Image copyright PA Image caption A fresh weeks-long delay has affected the introduction of new trains

New trains are finally to be introduced on the Caledonian Sleeper's Highlands services next month - a year later than scheduled.

Following earlier delays, new trains on the Fort William, Inverness and Aberdeen to London routes were expected in June and then September.

The Serco-operated company said they were now due mid-October following a further delay of a "few weeks".

Caledonian Sleeper said it recognised customers would be disappointed.

But it said its guests would have the "best possible experience" once the new trains were introduced.

Strike action

The decision for the further delay would ensure the new coaches were ready for service at the "high standard expected", Caledonian Sleeper claimed.

Meanwhile, sleeper services on Sunday and Monday have been cancelled after a union confirmed that strike action would go ahead.

The RMT said its members were under "intolerable" pressure and accused operator Serco of blocking progress.

The action is expected to take place from noon on Sunday until 11:59 on Tuesday.

A statement on the Caledonian Sleeper website said it remained in discussions in the hope of avoiding the strike.