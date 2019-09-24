Image copyright Paul Fairweather family Image caption Paul Fairweather's death had devastating consequences for his family, the High Court in Edinburgh heard

A 25-year-old man who killed a friend over a £40 drug debt has been jailed for at least 17 years.

Paul Cannop denied stabbing 32-year-old Paul Fairweather to death in Thurso last November, but a jury found him guilty of murder.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard Cannop was a former champion surfer and could have pursued a career in the sport, but became addicted to drugs.

The court was told he presented a "high risk" of causing "serious harm".

Cannop was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow last month.

The trial heard that Cannop and Mr Fairweather had argued about a drug debt Cannop claimed he was owed by Mr Fairweather.

There had been a fist fight and Mr Fairweather had a tooth knocked out.

Hours later Cannop stabbed his Mr Fairweather at a property in Thurso's Holborn Avenue.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Paul Cannop will be sentenced next month

Speaking moments before judge Lord Woolman imposed a life sentence on Cannop, defence advocate Ronnie Renucci QC said his client's life had been ruined by his addiction to drugs.

He said: "Paul Cannop once had a very bright future in front of him. He had been a champion surfer and had a potential career in the sport.

"He had been offered a sponsorship deal from a worldwide company. However, he didn't pursue the opportunity as he turned to drugs.

"He became subsequently addicted to drugs and has spent most of his adult life in a situation where he has to deal with that addiction."

Passing sentence, Lord Woolman told Cannop that he would serve at least 17 years before he could become eligible for release.

The judge added: "Mr Fairweather was only 32. The loss of his life has had devastating consequences for his family.

"Their grief is palpable. Here are excerpts from their victim impact statements 'words cannot begin to describe how I'm feeling', 'I'm heartbroken and have no idea how I'm going to get over his death', 'it's caused a huge void in my life' and 'I hope one day to be able to look at my family and not see despair'."

Lord Woolman said Cannop had previously been convicted of violent offences and spent time in prison.

He said: "All attempts to steer you along a different course have failed."