Image copyright Andy Hay/RSPB Images Image caption Corncrakes arrive in Scotland from Africa

Numbers of one of Scotland's rarest birds remain "alarmingly low", conservationists have said.

Corncrakes migrate from Africa to breed on islands including Tiree, Lewis, Harris, Orkney and parts of Argyll and the north west Highlands.

The birds are counted by listening for the call of males.

RSPB Scotland said 870 males were recorded this summer in the core breeding areas. The figure was down from 897 in 2018.

In the last five years since 2014, when a high of 1,282 calling males were recorded, Scotland's corncrake population has decreased by more than 30%.

Image copyright Andy Hay/RSPB Images Image caption Numbers of the birds have been declining over the past five years

RSPB Scotland said while numbers in the Western Isles had increased overall in 2019 compared to 2018, this has been offset by declines elsewhere including overall across the Inner Hebrides in the same period.

The charity said the "persistent low numbers" over the last five years showed corncrakes were struggling and their long-term survival as a breeding species in Scotland was "under threat".

RSPB Scotland has called for funding and other support to help farmers and crofters farm manage land in ways that improve corncrake habitat.