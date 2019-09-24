Man dies after boat turned over in Brora harbour
A man has died after a boat capsized in the sea at Brora.
He was in the boat along with another man when it turned over in the village's harbour on Monday. The alarm was raised at about 16:10.
One of the men managed to swim to the shore and was treated for minor injuries by paramedics.
The other man was flown by the Inverness Coastguard rescue helicopter to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness where he died.